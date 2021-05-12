Analysts Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post sales of $88.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the lowest is $86.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $376.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.17 million to $379.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $546.99 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKLZ. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54. Skillz has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,992,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,763,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $33,207,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

