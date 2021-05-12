Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce sales of $14.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.72 billion and the lowest is $14.15 billion. Sysco posted sales of $8.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $49.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.31 billion to $50.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.56 billion to $61.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

SYY stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.72. 2,245,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,408. Sysco has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,167.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.