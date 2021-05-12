Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

GSL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $543.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

