Analysts Set Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target at $34.00

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. 3,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,078. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after buying an additional 126,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,767,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

