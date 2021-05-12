Analysts Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) PT at $43.93

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. 1,104,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

