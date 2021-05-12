Analysts Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) PT at $216.80

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $204.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.45. STERIS has a twelve month low of $144.11 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

