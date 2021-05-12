Analysts Set Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) PT at GBX 292

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.50 ($3.95).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

SDRY stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) on Friday, hitting GBX 467 ($6.10). 598,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 481 ($6.28). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 281.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

