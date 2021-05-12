Analyzing AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Peridot Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50% Peridot Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and Peridot Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Peridot Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 136.93%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Peridot Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Peridot Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.63 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -7.29 Peridot Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Peridot Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Peridot Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Peridot Acquisition

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

