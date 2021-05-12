Andrew Abercrombie Acquires 214,895 Shares of Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) insider Andrew Abercrombie purchased 214,895 shares of Humm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$190,182.08 ($135,844.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 31.86, a current ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.73.

Humm Group Company Profile

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through four segments: Buy Now Pay Later, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial Leasing. The company offers consumer revolving finance, commercial Leasing, and SME financing service.

