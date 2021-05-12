Angi Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,316.32 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $1,014,991 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

