AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and AngloGold Ashanti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.31 AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 2.71 -$12.00 million $0.91 25.00

Fury Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngloGold Ashanti. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fury Gold Mines and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 AngloGold Ashanti 0 4 5 0 2.56

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 80.45%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $33.82, suggesting a potential upside of 48.67%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

