Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,779 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a PE ratio of -200.94, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

