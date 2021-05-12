ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 743 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in ANSYS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in ANSYS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $318.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.00. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.53 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.38.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

