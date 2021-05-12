Anthony J. Radesca Sells 25,746 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -104.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,500,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,290,000 after purchasing an additional 173,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.