Anyswap Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $152.04 million and $2.95 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $8.16 or 0.00015094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.81 or 0.00543681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00070702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00248482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003966 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $640.02 or 0.01184345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.