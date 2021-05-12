AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $287.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

AON stock opened at $254.12 on Monday. AON has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.93. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AON by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

