Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Barr acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 900,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

