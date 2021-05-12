Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report sales of $506.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.70 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $467.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.79. 3,207,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $6,250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 887,563 shares of company stock valued at $45,699,127. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

