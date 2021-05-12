Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 92,900 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.6% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $130,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.41. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.