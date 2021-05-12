Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

APDN opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on APDN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.