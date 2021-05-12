Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 210.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

