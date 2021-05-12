Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down to $45.82

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.82, but opened at $44.00. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 274 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director David Lamond acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 52.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth $535,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 469,938 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

