Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APLT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. 684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,070. The company has a market capitalization of $442.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 43,478 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,015 shares of company stock worth $156,701. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.