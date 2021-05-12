APYSwap Trading 27% Lower This Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00003927 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 27% lower against the dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $18.80 million and $1.32 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00072749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.64 or 0.00538579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00253458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.05 or 0.01224812 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.69 or 0.00975397 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,090,379 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

Buying and Selling APYSwap

