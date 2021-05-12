Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

