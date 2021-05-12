Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

RKDA opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.62.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.29. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

