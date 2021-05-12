Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.98

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 695144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

