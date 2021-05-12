Ariose Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 394,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Phoenix New Media makes up approximately 4.9% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned 0.54% of Phoenix New Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Shares of FENG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. 2,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,410. Phoenix New Media Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 60.29% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG).

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.