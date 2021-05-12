Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AHH stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 145,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,509. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHH. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

