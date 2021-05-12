Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.04. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 7,959 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

