Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 60,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.28. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide.

