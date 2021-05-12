Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

NYSE CLX traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.41. 19,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.33 and a 200-day moving average of $196.09.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

