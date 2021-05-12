Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,620 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $13.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.26. The stock had a trading volume of 56,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $495.63 and a 200-day moving average of $479.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.01 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

