Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,572. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.94. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

