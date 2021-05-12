Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. CME Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $215.52. 98,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,044. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

