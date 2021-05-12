ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

