Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ASXC stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,769,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,583,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54. Asensus Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

