ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €650.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €650.00 ($764.71) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €553.27 ($650.91).

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.