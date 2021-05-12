Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,633. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

