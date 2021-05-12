Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.32% from the company’s previous close.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,000 shares in the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $13,476,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 686,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

