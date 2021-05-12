Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 427,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,780,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

