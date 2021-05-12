Asset Dedication LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $122,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $189,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $644,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock remained flat at $$24.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,048. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

