Asset Dedication LLC Sells 14,197 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. David Loasby increased its stake in Bank of America by 12.6% in the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 22,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 112,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bank of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 19,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. 965,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,111,953. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

