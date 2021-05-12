Asset Dedication LLC Sells 5,315 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.61. 168,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,743,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.13. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,308,000 shares of company stock worth $530,812,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.