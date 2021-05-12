Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $1.49 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 0.6% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.74. 275,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,431,100. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

