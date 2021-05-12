Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,116. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $160.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

