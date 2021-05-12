Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New Investment in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 68,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $158,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $862,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000.

Shares of NYSE:VGAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07. VG Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

