Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 2,200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $78.41. 542,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,222,582. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.