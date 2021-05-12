Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 3,686 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,469,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 326,121 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,556,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL remained flat at $$21.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

