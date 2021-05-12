Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 724 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.08. The stock had a trading volume of 120,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.